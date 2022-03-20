Family's tribute to 'humble' man stabbed to death as 14-year-old charged with murder

THE FAMILY of an 'intelligent and humble' man stabbed to death outside a supermarket in Worcestershire have paid tribute to him.

Ian Kirwan, 53, died after being attacked outside the Asda store on Jinnah Road in Redditch at around 7.20pm on March 8.

West Mercia Police have arrested 12 youths in connection with his death, with one 14-year-old boy appearing at Worcester Crown Court on Monday, March 14, charged with murder.

A fundraiser set up to pay for Mr Kirwan's funeral costs has so far raised thousands of pounds.

His family has now released a statement, paying tribute to the accomplished musician and animal lover who 'brought great comfort to those around him'.

'Warmest, kindest man'

"We are completely devastated by the loss of Ian," they said.

"He was the warmest, kindest man who loved his family and friends dearly.

"Anyone who knew him would have known him to be both intelligent and humble and there for anybody in need.

"He worked as a software engineer contractor for Jaguar Land Rover, a job he loved and was incredibly passionate about.

"His colleagues are shaken by his loss.

"Ian had the warmest, silliest, daftest sense of humour that you couldn't help loving and laughing at.

"He brought great comfort to those around him and gave the best bear hugs that made you feel safe, protected and loved.

"With a fun and happy home life he was an absolute home bird who enjoyed nothing more than time with his wife, family and close friends.

"A loving uncle, not just to his three nephews but also to his friends' children too.

"His silliness, sense of adventure and love of science and nature made him such a fun uncle to spend time with."

'Distraught'

The family's statement added that Mr Kirwan's wife had been robbed of a future with him.

"After sharing 20 years together, Ian leaves behind a loving wife who is heartbroken and describes him as her absolutely favourite person," it read.

"She has now been robbed of her future with him.

"He also leaves behind a devastated sister and sister-in-law, and their two young boys, who will miss out on all of the fun and silly memories that they should have created with him.

"He comes from a large family who are all distraught."

It added: "No one ever imagines losing someone in this terrible way, so senseless and needlessly.

"A hole has been created in our lives that can never be filled but the love and support we have received is helping us begin to try to find a way to work through this awful tragedy."

Of the 12 arrests, one 14-year-old has been charged with murder and another youth arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail.

Three further youths have been bailed in connection with the incident while seven were released with no further action.