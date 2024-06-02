Boy aged 12 arrested on suspicion of arson after derelict building torched
News

Boy aged 12 arrested on suspicion of arson after derelict building torched

A 12-YEAR-OLD boy has been arrested on suspicion of setting fire to a derelict building in Derry.

Firefighters and police officers were called to a blaze at a derelict two-storey commercial premises in the Catherine Street area of Limavady at around 5.55pm on May 30.

“Shortly before 5.55pm, it was reported that a fire occurred at derelict premises in the area,” the PSNI’s Detective Inspector Lavery confirmed.

“Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, who were already in attendance brought the fire under control,” he added.

The blaze in Catherine Street, Limavady

“Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries and the incident is being treated as deliberate ignition at this time.”

A Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson confirmed the cause of the fire is believed to have been “deliberate ignition”.

“The fire caused a number of gas canisters inside the building to explode,” they explained, before confirming that the blaze was put out by 12.30am on Friday, May 31.

“The initial call was received at 5.42pm on Thursday, May 30,” they said in a statement.

“Our firefighters worked tirelessly throughout the duration of the incident to ensure that the fire was brought under control and to extinguish the fire,” they added.

“Appliances from Northland, Crescent Link, Strabane, Limavady, Dungiven and Coleraine Fire Stations attended the incident."

The fire caused a number of gas canisters inside the building to explode

Later on May 31 police arrested a 12-year-old boy in connection with the suspected arson attack.

“A 12-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and bailed pending further enquiries,” Det Insp Lavery confirmed.

Police have issued an appeal following the blaze, urging anyone with information to come forward.

“Enquiries are continuing in relation to the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1515 30/05/24,” Det Insp Lavery added.

