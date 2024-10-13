Boy sustains serious eye injury after being struck with firework in Belfast

A YOUNG boy has sustained a serious eye injury after being struck in the face with a firework thrown by a group of youths.

The incident occurred at around 8.30pm yesterday in the Stewartstown Road area of Dunmurry in west Belfast.

Police are now appealing for information to identify those responsible and have warned parents and guardians about the consequences for their children if they misuse fireworks.

"At around 8.30pm, it was reported that a 12-year-old boy was struck in the face with a firework thrown by a group of youths in the area," said Belfast Area Chief Inspector Dunne of the PSNI.

"The young male was taken to hospital for a serious injury to his eye following the incident.

"This incident was traumatic to both the young male and his family, who has suffered a serious injury as a result of this reckless assault.

"I would ask parents to consider how they would feel, if this was their child who had endured these injuries."

Warning

Inspector Dunne warned that those who misuse fireworks face a criminal record and hefty fine.

"As we approach the Halloween period, I would ask local parents and guardians to speak to their young people about where they are and who they are with, and to warn them of the dangers of getting involved in this type of behaviour," he said.

"They could injure themselves or others, and end up with a criminal record which would impact their future employment and travel prospects.

"I would also remind the community that the law regarding fireworks is clear. It is illegal to possess, sell, handle or use fireworks if you do not have a licence. And you can be fined up to £5,000 for breaking the law."

Enquiries to identify those involved in Saturday's incident are ongoing and police have appealed to anyone with information to contact 101, quoting reference number 1484 of October 12.