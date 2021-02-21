Brave 10-year-old boy tragically dies after saving his six-year-old sister from freezing pond
News

Brave 10-year-old boy tragically dies after saving his six-year-old sister from freezing pond

Image: GoFundMe

A BRAVE 10-year-old boy has died after coming to the rescue of his six-year-old sister when she fell into a freezing pond. 

Benjamin Luckett died after jumping into the icy cold waters to rescue his sister Abigail, who had fallen into the frozen pond outside their family’s home in Memphis, Tennessee. 

She had been playing with her two brothers near the pond when she ended up slipping and falling into the water/ 

Her brother jumped in straight after her but soon found himself also unable to climb out. 

A third sibling, who was also present at the scene, then ran off in search of help.

Advertisement

Their father, Robert Luckett, arrived at the scene soon after. 

According to local Pastor Stacey Stilgenbauer, speaking to Wreg.com, Robert was able to pull Abigail out of the water but Benjamin remained just out of reach. 

Shelby County firefighters were called to the family home and eventually succeeded in getting Benjamin out of the water. 

Both children were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s hospital. 

However, while Abigail responded well to emergency treatment and is recovering in intensive care, Benjamin sadly died. 

Pastor Stilgenbauer revealed that it was only later that the emergency services realised the incredible role Benjamin had played in saving his sister’s life. 

‘[The fire department] said the best they could tell, Benjamin was trying to keep her above water."

Advertisement

"It’s an incredible sacrifice that he was willing to make to save his little sister,’ the Pastor said. 

Image: GoFundMe

In the wake of the heartbreaking tragedy, a close friend of the Luckett family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover their medical and funeral costs. 

“The Luckett family lost their little boy Benjamin, he died saving the life of his sister who fell into a frozen pond,’ the GoFundMe states. 

“She is in ICU right now fighting. Robert, their father was the manager of Bartlett lanes for many years and the children all bowl in the youth leagues now at Andy B’s. 

“Any help from our community and large bowling family is appreciated to go towards medical and funeral expenses. Thank you!” 

Advertisement

More than $33,000 has already been raised via the fundraising page.

See More: America, Rescue

Related

Revealed: USA ranked as having 5th worst coronavirus pandemic response in the world
News 3 weeks ago

Revealed: USA ranked as having 5th worst coronavirus pandemic response in the world

By: Harry Brent

Travel restrictions from Ireland to US will continue under Biden administration
News 3 weeks ago

Travel restrictions from Ireland to US will continue under Biden administration

By: Rachael O'Connor

Postal service between Ireland and the United States to resume this month
News 4 months ago

Postal service between Ireland and the United States to resume this month

By: Rachael O'Connor

Latest

Health Minister says Ireland has to accept it is lagging behind UK with vaccine rollout
News 7 hours ago

Health Minister says Ireland has to accept it is lagging behind UK with vaccine rollout

By: Jack Beresford

Jameson pledge to help 1,000 people take time off work to celebrate St Patrick's Day
News 23 hours ago

Jameson pledge to help 1,000 people take time off work to celebrate St Patrick's Day

By: Jack Beresford

Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan confirms plans for Series 3
News 1 day ago

Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan confirms plans for Series 3

By: Jack Beresford

Dr Tony Holohan’s wife Emer dies following long battle with illness
News 1 day ago

Dr Tony Holohan’s wife Emer dies following long battle with illness

By: Jack Beresford

Taoiseach ‘doesn’t foresee’ pubs and restaurants reopening in Ireland until mid-summer at earliest
News 1 day ago

Taoiseach ‘doesn’t foresee’ pubs and restaurants reopening in Ireland until mid-summer at earliest

By: Jack Beresford