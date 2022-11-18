Bridge to link Louth and Down put out to tender

A TENDER process has been commenced for the construction of a bridge connecting the Mourne Mountains in Co Down and the Cooley Peninsula in Co Louth.

A €3 million Shared Island Fund allocation has enabled the progression of the long-standing commitment for the construction of the Narrow Water Bridge, which has been a priority for both administrations.

The bridge has been a Stormont House, Fresh Start and New Decade New Approach agreements and is prioritised in the current Programme for Government, Our Shared Future.

Louth County Council, working with Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, worked together to bring the project to tender stage.

Planning permission is in place for a 280-metre-long cable-stayed bridge, anchored by two towers at either end, with segregated car, cycle and pedestrian lanes.

The bridge will also have a 20-metre opening section to allow access for marine traffic including tall ships.

Delighted to announce that the Narrow Water Bridge is today proceeding to tender stage.



An iconic project for the North-East and another example of the #SharedIsland fund in action. pic.twitter.com/jiW20UbiAN — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) November 18, 2022

Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD said he was delighted to bring the bridge to tender stage.

"This is an important and symbolic project for the North-East, directly connecting the Cooley Peninsula to coastal Co Down, and a project with strong support from communities on both sides of the border," he said.

"The project also brings significant tourism and economic benefits to the region. Along with improving North-South connectivity, the bridge will be at the heart of a range of cross-border greenways, active travel, recreation and outdoor activity amenities planned for the Carlingford Lough area."

Chief Executive of Louth County Council Joan Martin said the bridge will "deliver an unprecedented boost to the North East region as a whole, and will complement tourism and active travel initiatives being jointly developed."

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Michael Savage said:

"This successful experience in cross border co-operation will help to deliver a wide range of social and economic benefits for the entire region of Newry, Mourne and Down and the Cooley Peninsula.

"The launch of the tender process will be welcomes by local communities who will enjoy new recreation and active travel opportunities and benefit from further enhancement of the area's rich tourism offering."