A BRITISH man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in Spain over the fatal stabbing of an Irish tourist at a Costa del Sol bar, according to reports.

The incident occurred at an unnamed Irish pub in the holiday resort of Fuengirola, Málaga shortly before 2am in the early hours of this morning.

The victim, aged 53, was reportedly on a night out with his family when he was fatally stabbed in the neck with a broken bottle in the men's toilets of the establishment.

A British national, aged 49, was arrested after he attempted to flee the scene.

It is believed that the suspect had been harassing several women in the bar prior to the attack, including the partner of the victim.

In a statement, a spokesman for Spain's Policía Nacional confirmed the two men were not known to one another and the suspect was in custody.

Speaking to the MailOnline, he said: "National Police officers have arrested a 49-year-old British man in Malaga in the early hours of this morning over his suspected involvement in the death of an Irishman aged 53 at a pub in the town.

"The victim received cuts to his neck and other parts of his body with a broken beer bottle.

"The incident occurred around 1.50am in the toilets of the Irish pub. Police have established from inquiries that the victim and attacker didn't know each other.

"According to initial inquiries, the suspect took an interest in several women inside the pub, including the partner of the victim.

"At one point the man who was killed spoke to the suspect. The victim was allegedly attacked by surprise in the mens' toilets.

"The arrested man, who allegedly had two broken bottles in each hand, is suspected of inflicting several wounds on his victim, including some to the neck.

"He tried to flee the scene afterwards but was stopped from doing so by security staff and subsequently arrested by police in the area.

"Medical responders could do nothing to save the victim, who died at the scene.

"The British man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently being held at Fuengirola police station."

Speaking to The Irish Post, a spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed they were aware of the case and providing consular assistance.