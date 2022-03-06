Burglar duo who targeted expensive cars and jewellery are jailed for combined 17-and-a-half years

TWO 'active and experienced' burglars with an eye for expensive cars and jewellery have been jailed for a combined 17-and-a-half years.

Wayne Farrell, 38, and Sean O'Sullivan, 47, also took designer clothing and whiskey during one of the burglaries, which were carried out in Manchester and Yorkshire in 2019.

This week, Farrell, of Stoneyvale Court, Rochdale and O'Sullivan, of Wasp Mill Drive, Rochdale, were sentenced to nine-and-a-half and eight years respectively after previously being convicted of conspiracy to commit burglary.

"Farrell and O'Sullivan stole whatever property they could lay their hands on, without a thought to the financial and psychological impact their crimes were having," said Detective Inspector Roger Smethurst, of GMP's Serious and Organised Crime Group.

Jewellery, cars, designer clothing

During the first burglary, on January 22, 2019, Farrell and O'Sullivan broke into a home on Troutbeck Close, Bury before stealing jewellery and the keys to a blue VW Tiguan, which was then stolen from the driveway.

In the second burglary, on February 18, a house on Ravenstone Drive, Halifax was targeted.

Whisky, designer clothing, Jaguar vehicle keys and two cars — a Vauxhall Mokka and VW Polo — were also stolen.

A third burglary, on February 23, saw a Jaguar XK and sentimental jewellery stolen from a property on Summerseat Lane, Bury.

Vehicle and house keys were stolen during the fourth burglary, on March 9, on The Gabriels, Shaw.

Breakthrough

Detectives from GMP’s Serious and Organised Crime Group were able to link the burglaries and link them to Farrell and O'Sullivan.

Farrell was arrested on March 27, 2019, at his home address on Stoneyvale Court, Rochdale.

A search of the house uncovered various stolen items including car keys and mobile phones, as well as a large number of crow bars.

On May 15, 2019, O'Sullivan was arrested at his home address on Wasp Mill Drive, Wardle.

A vehicle at the address contained a black balaclava, gloves and numerous tools, including a lump hammer, screw driver and bolt cutters.

Stolen car keys, including those to the vehicles from Halifax and Shaw, were found.

Jewellery stolen from Summerseat Lane in Bury was also recovered.

"As a result of this investigation, we have been able to bring two active and experienced burglars to justice, as well as recover a great deal of stolen property and return it to their relieved rightful owners," said DI Smethurst.

He added: "While no-one was injured in these break-ins, we know the trauma of such crimes can be considerable.

"No-one should be made to feel unsafe in their homes and we're pleased for the victims that Farrell and O'Sullivan are now behind bars."