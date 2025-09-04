Call for centenarians living in Dublin to make themselves known
THE Lord Mayor of Dublin has called on local centenarians to share their milestone with his office.

Councillor Ray McAdam, who took up the role of Lord Mayor earlier this year, plans to continue the tradition of honouring residents of the city who have reached their 100th birthday, which was revived by his predecessor.

“The ‘Dublin City Centenarians Project’ – first launched in the 1990s to complement the President’s national recognition of centenarians – was revived earlier this year when former Lord Mayor Emma Blain welcomed 14 centenarians to the Mansion House,” his office said in a statement.

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Councillor Ray McAdamswill honour Dublin's centenarians

“Building on that success, Lord Mayor McAdam will once again open the doors of the Mansion House to celebrate Dubliners aged 100 and over,” they added.

Each centenarian will receive a framed scroll and the opportunity to sign the Dublin Centenarians Ledger on the day too.

“I am delighted to continue this wonderful tradition,” said Lord Mayor McAdam.

“Our centenarians have given so much to Dublin, and their wisdom and memories are treasures for us all,” he added.

“I look forward to welcoming them to the Mansion House and celebrating their remarkable lives.”

The Lord Mayor has asked anyone who knows a Dubliner aged 100 or more to get in touch by emailing [email protected].

The closing date for applications is Friday, October 10th.

