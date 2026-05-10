Fire causes extensive caused to commercial premises in Waterford city

A LARGE fire has caused extensive damage to a commercial premises in Waterford city.

Fire brigades from Waterford City Fire Service, Tramore, Dunmore East, Portlaw and Dungarvan tackled the blaze, which broke out in the old Jute Factory in the Tycor area on Saturday evening.

Members of the public were urged to avoid the area and residents advised to stay indoors with their windows and doors shut.

Local businesses have been affected, with Waterford TD David Cullinane saying many will be 'devastated' by the blaze.

On Sunday morning, Waterford City and County Council revealed that the fire had been brought under control.

"No casualties have been reported, however, the building has been extensively damaged and fire service operations continue at the site this morning," added a statement.

"Waterford City and County Council is advising members of the public to avoid the area as operations continue."

'We will pick ourselves up'

Local company DG Foods revealed fire crews were fighting to save their original store, which was established in the business park 20 years ago.

"This will be a blip in our business and a major setback, but thank God there has been no injuries as far as we know," read a post on their Facebook page.

"We will pick ourselves up in the morning and keep our business running as per usual in the Six Cross Roads Business Park as this has not been affected.

"DG Foods Wholesale, DG Retail and Press Coffee will be working even harder to get over this setback."

Meanwhile, the Corner Shop, located on nearby Upper Yellow Road, said it would be closed today due to safety concerns.

"Appreciate your understanding and we are thinking of all those businesses that are affected by this tragedy," read a post on Facebook.

"I'd also like to thank the trojan work done by the fire services to control the situation."

'Heroic firefighters'

Sinn Féin TD Mr Cullinane likewise praised emergency services for tackling the blaze.

"Yesterday evening's major fire in Tycor was deeply frightening and upsetting for local residents, businesses and service providers in the area," he said.

"Some local residents were in contact with me during the incident and I know just how anxious and distressing it was for people living nearby.

"The advice from authorities was to let our heroic firefighters and emergency services do their job safely. They battled throughout the night to protect local residents, homes, businesses and surrounding premises.

"Many local business owners and service providers will be devastated by what has happened, as will many local residents whose homes and daily lives were affected. My thoughts are with everyone impacted by this terrible fire.

"I want to sincerely thank our firefighters, gardaí, emergency responders and all agencies involved for their courage, professionalism and dedication throughout the night.

"The priority now must be public safety, support for those affected and ensuring that residents and businesses get the information and assistance they need in the time ahead."

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