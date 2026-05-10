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Woman and baby found dead in Co. Tipperary
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Woman and baby found dead in Co. Tipperary

THE BODIES of a woman and a baby have been found at a property in Co. Tipperary.

The discovery was made at a domestic residence in Carrick-on-Suir on Friday afternoon.

A post-mortem examination has since been carried out on the woman, aged in her 30s, while an examination of the baby is due to take place next week.

Gardaí have said they are not releasing the results of the woman's post-mortem due to operational reasons.

"The post-mortem examination of the infant is due to take place early next week, the results of which will not be released for operational reasons," read a statement.

It added that gardaí are continuing to investigate all the circumstances of the incident but that the current focus of the investigation is the preparation of a file for the coroner.

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See More: Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary

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