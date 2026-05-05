Minister pledges support for 193 new gardaí in ‘difficult, sometimes dangerous’ role

JUSTICE Minister Jim O’Callaghan pledged the Government’s support to 193 newly attested gardaí as they took up their roles across Ireland this week.

The Minister attended the attestation of the new officers at a ceremony held at the Garda College in Templemore, which saw 134 men and 59 women join the ranks of An Garda Síochána.

The new probationer gardaí have been assigned to garda divisions across the country by Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly.

Some 141 were deployed across the Dublin Metropolitan Region, 14 were assigned to the Southern Region, 27 to the Eastern Region and 11 to the North-Western Region.

“It is a great honour to stand here today and witness the continued growth of An Garda Síochána," Minister O’Callaghan said at the attestation ceremony.

"While today is a day of celebration, I am very conscious that in fulfilling your duties and serving the people you can be called to respond to difficult, and sometimes extremely dangerous incidents,” he added.

“You may also on occasion be challenged with aggression and harsh words both in person, and online which is unacceptable,” he explained.

“Anonymous social media accounts are the platform of the coward.

“Please know harassment of members of An Garda Síochána online or in person for carrying out their sworn duty will not be tolerated and will be investigated.”

A new class of over 200 garda trainees entered the Garda College in Templemore this week, where their training began yesterday (May 4).

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