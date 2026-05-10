Young man dies following collision in Co. Wexford

A YOUNG man has died following a road traffic collision on Co. Wexford.

The incident occurred on the L4016 near Glenour, Adamstown at around 9.20pm on Friday.

The man, aged in his 20s, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the single-vehicle collision, which involved a motorcycle.

"His body has since been removed from the scene to the mortuary in University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course," read a garda statement.

"The L4016 is currently closed as a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators is being conducted.

"Local diversions are in place."

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on the L4016 between 9pm and 9.30pm on Friday are asked to make contact with investigating gardaí, while those with camera footage are also urged to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station on (051) 426030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.