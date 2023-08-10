Cannabis worth £585k found hidden in lorry at Belfast port
News

Cannabis worth £585k found hidden in lorry at Belfast port

The cannabis discovered in a heavy goods vehicle in Belfast Harbour

A MAN has been arrested after drugs worth £585,000 were uncovered in a vehicle at Belfast Harbour.

Officers from Belfast Harbour Police and the PSNI's Organised Crime Team arrested the 42-year-old after discovering the stash of suspected herbal cannabis hidden in his heavy goods vehicle in the early hours of yesterday morning (August 9).

“Colleagues from Belfast Harbour Police effected a heavy goods vehicle stop and search in the Harbour area around 6am,” the PSNI confirmed in a statement.

“During the operation, suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of around £585k was found to be located, concealed in the vehicle.

“A 42-year-old man was arrested and remains in police custody at this time,” they added.

Speaking after the arrest, the PSNI’s Detective Inspector Conor Sweeney said: “This seizure and arrest highlights the ability of strong partnership working with key stakeholders to tackle this type of organised criminality.

“I would appeal to anyone who can help us identify suspects or provide any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101,” he added.

“Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."

