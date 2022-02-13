Man charged after £1.8m worth of drugs seized at Belfast Harbour
News

Man charged after £1.8m worth of drugs seized at Belfast Harbour

The seizure comprised cannabis and cocaine (Image: PSNI)

A MAN has been charged after £1.8m worth of drugs were seized at Belfast Harbour on Saturday.

The 36-year-old has been charged with possession of class A and B controlled drugs and possession with intent to supply.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

A 31-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and B controlled drugs and possession with intent to supply has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The pair were arrested following the discovery of cocaine and cannabis in a lorry at Belfast Harbour.

The find was made by detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit during the early-morning operation on Saturday.

"This search, seizure and arrest was conducted as part of the multi-agency approach to target organised crime and our ongoing commitment to address the criminality linked to drug importation, supply and use that often results in drug debts, drug addiction and drug-related deaths within our communities," said Detective Chief Inspector Richard Thornton.

"Through Operation DEALBREAKER, and the multi-agency efforts of the Organised Crime Task Force, we will continue to carry out operations, to break the cycle of those who seek to cause harm through the illegal importation and supply of drugs in Northern Ireland, and to dismantle the organised criminals who profit from this incredibly harmful activity."

See More: Belfast Harbour, Drug Seizure, PSNI

Related

'Worst abuse we've ever seen': Man sentenced to 14 years for child sex offences
News 23 minutes ago

'Worst abuse we've ever seen': Man sentenced to 14 years for child sex offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Comedian Ed Byrne pays tribute to younger brother Paul who has died aged 44
News 1 hour ago

Comedian Ed Byrne pays tribute to younger brother Paul who has died aged 44

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish in Ukraine urged to 'leave immediately' amid Russian invasion threat
News 4 hours ago

Irish in Ukraine urged to 'leave immediately' amid Russian invasion threat

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

John Toal explores traditional Irish music strongholds for new television series
Entertainment 19 hours ago

John Toal explores traditional Irish music strongholds for new television series

By: Mal Rogers

Friends reunite as annual Longford Association London dinner returns
Out & About 20 hours ago

Friends reunite as annual Longford Association London dinner returns

By: Irish Post

Tour dates announced for traditional Irish musician Andy Martyn
Entertainment 23 hours ago

Tour dates announced for traditional Irish musician Andy Martyn

By: Irish Post

SUNDIALS: A stunning garden feature but make sure you position properly
Home & Garden 1 day ago

SUNDIALS: A stunning garden feature but make sure you position properly

By: Charlie Wilkins

‘Music is in my blood’ Legendary Irish fiddler Frankie Gavin reflects on his roots
Entertainment 1 day ago

‘Music is in my blood’ Legendary Irish fiddler Frankie Gavin reflects on his roots

By: Henry Wymbs