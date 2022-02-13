Man charged after £1.8m worth of drugs seized at Belfast Harbour

A MAN has been charged after £1.8m worth of drugs were seized at Belfast Harbour on Saturday.

The 36-year-old has been charged with possession of class A and B controlled drugs and possession with intent to supply.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court tomorrow.

A 31-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and B controlled drugs and possession with intent to supply has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The pair were arrested following the discovery of cocaine and cannabis in a lorry at Belfast Harbour.

Approximately £1.8m of cocaine and cannabis seized and two arrests after lorry search at Belfast Harbour this morning #OpDealbreaker pic.twitter.com/xPCknQR2G3 — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) February 12, 2022

The find was made by detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Unit during the early-morning operation on Saturday.

"This search, seizure and arrest was conducted as part of the multi-agency approach to target organised crime and our ongoing commitment to address the criminality linked to drug importation, supply and use that often results in drug debts, drug addiction and drug-related deaths within our communities," said Detective Chief Inspector Richard Thornton.

"Through Operation DEALBREAKER, and the multi-agency efforts of the Organised Crime Task Force, we will continue to carry out operations, to break the cycle of those who seek to cause harm through the illegal importation and supply of drugs in Northern Ireland, and to dismantle the organised criminals who profit from this incredibly harmful activity."