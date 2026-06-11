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Investigation underway after cannabis worth €500k seized at Shannon Airport
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Investigation underway after cannabis worth €500k seized at Shannon Airport

CANNABIS with an estimated street value of over €500k has been seized at Shannon Airport.

An investigation is now underway following the discovery of the drugs, which arrived at the airport on Co. Clare on a shipment from the US.

The drugs seized at Shannon Airport yesterday with the help of detector dog Brody (Pic: Revenue)

They were destined for an address in the mid-west of Ireland, Garda confirmed in a statement following the seizure yesterday morning (June 10).

Revenue officers found 25kg of suspected herbal cannabis “as a result of routine operations” they confirmed in a statement, and with the help of detector dog Brody.

“This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs,” they said.

“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295,” they added.

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See More: Cannabis, Ireland, Shannon Airport

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