Cannabis worth €1.1m seized in Dublin

CANNABIS with an estimated street value of €1.1m has been seized in Dublin.

The drugs were discovered following a joint operation between the Revenue Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

Approximately 56.5kg of herbal cannabis was seized as part of the operation, with an estimated street value of €1.1m.

A further 4 kg of cannabis, with an estimated value of €80k, a cash counting machine and €2,900 in cash was seized by An Garda Síochána in follow-up searches.

“Three males, aged in their 30s, 40s and 50s, were arrested and are being detained in Dublin Garda Stations under the provisions of Section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996,” a Revenue spokesperson confirmed.

“In total, approximately €1.2 million worth of controlled drugs were seized as part of the operation,” they added.

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