Man and woman charged after cannabis worth €240k seized
News

Man and woman charged after cannabis worth €240k seized

A MAN and a woman have been charged with drugs offences after cannabis worth €240k was seized in Dublin.

Roughly 12 kgs of herbal cannabis was seized in a joint operation by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), and the Coolock District Drug Unit yesterday afternoon.

The cannabis seized in Swords, Dublin

A man in his 30s and a woman in her late teens were arrested by An Garda Síochána following the raids at two separate locations in Swords.

Both of them have since been charged.

The man appeared before Balbriggan District Court this morning (June 10).

The woman was charged in relation to the seizure and released on bail.

She is due to appear before Balbriggan District Court at a later date.

“This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations involving organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs,” a Revenue spokesperson said.

“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295.”

See More: Cannabis, Charged, Dublin, Swords

Related

Cannabis worth €3m seized at Shannon Airport
News 2 weeks ago

Cannabis worth €3m seized at Shannon Airport

By: Fiona Audley

Man arrested after police smell cannabis in car pulled over for speeding
News 1 month ago

Man arrested after police smell cannabis in car pulled over for speeding

By: Fiona Audley

Woman arrested at Dublin Airport after cannabis worth €380k found in baggage
News 2 months ago

Woman arrested at Dublin Airport after cannabis worth €380k found in baggage

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Zenith Cafe showcases Belfast talent and rising stars at London venue
Entertainment 7 hours ago

Zenith Cafe showcases Belfast talent and rising stars at London venue

By: Irish Post

Teen arrested following collision which left two people hospitalised
News 8 hours ago

Teen arrested following collision which left two people hospitalised

By: Fiona Audley

Kneecap claim top prize at prestigious annual film festival
Entertainment 9 hours ago

Kneecap claim top prize at prestigious annual film festival

By: Fiona Audley

Mark English breaks own 800m record in ‘sensational’ performance
Sport 10 hours ago

Mark English breaks own 800m record in ‘sensational’ performance

By: Fiona Audley

Two boys charged in relation to ‘serious' sexual assault of teenage girl
News 10 hours ago

Two boys charged in relation to ‘serious' sexual assault of teenage girl

By: Fiona Audley

Police hunt suspect after two men struck with piece of wood in violent attack
News 23 hours ago

Police hunt suspect after two men struck with piece of wood in violent attack

By: Fiona Audley