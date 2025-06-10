Man and woman charged after cannabis worth €240k seized

A MAN and a woman have been charged with drugs offences after cannabis worth €240k was seized in Dublin.

Roughly 12 kgs of herbal cannabis was seized in a joint operation by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), and the Coolock District Drug Unit yesterday afternoon.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her late teens were arrested by An Garda Síochána following the raids at two separate locations in Swords.

Both of them have since been charged.

The man appeared before Balbriggan District Court this morning (June 10).

The woman was charged in relation to the seizure and released on bail.

She is due to appear before Balbriggan District Court at a later date.

“This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations involving organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs,” a Revenue spokesperson said.

“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295.”