Car found overturned as Gardaí arrest motorist for drug driving

One motorist in Munster has been arrested for dangerous driving.

The road policing unit in Kerry was on hand to attend a collision involving a single car.

The motor was turned on its side due to the speed the driver was going.

The driver had also reportedly consumed drugs before taking the wheel.

Gardaí shared an image of the scene, saying: "Kerry RPU attended the scene of a single car collision recently. Driver arrested at scene for drug driving/ dangerous driving."