Car found overturned as Gardaí arrest motorist for drug driving
News

Car found overturned as Gardaí arrest motorist for drug driving

One motorist in Munster has been arrested for dangerous driving.

The road policing unit in Kerry was on hand to attend a collision involving a single car.

The motor was turned on its side due to the speed the driver was going.

The driver had also reportedly consumed drugs before taking the wheel.

Advertisement

Gardaí shared an image of the scene, saying: "Kerry RPU attended the scene of a single car collision recently. Driver arrested at scene for drug driving/ dangerous driving."

See More: An Garda Síochána, Kerry, Road Safety

Related

Cannabis plants worth nearly €200,000 seized
News 5 hours ago

Cannabis plants worth nearly €200,000 seized

By: Rebecca Keane

Men posing as garda detectives attempt to con elderly widow out of money
News 6 hours ago

Men posing as garda detectives attempt to con elderly widow out of money

By: Ryan Price

Men found with ATM skimming device targeting eight bank branches
News 3 days ago

Men found with ATM skimming device targeting eight bank branches

By: Rebecca Keane

Latest

Irish city named third friendliest in the world
News 2 hours ago

Irish city named third friendliest in the world

By: Rebecca Keane

Three men threatened with knife during robbery
News 4 hours ago

Three men threatened with knife during robbery

By: Rebecca Keane

Five people hospitalised in Co Down crash
News 5 hours ago

Five people hospitalised in Co Down crash

By: Ryan Price

A GAA-focused break in Dublin offers match day memories and more
Life & Style 6 hours ago

A GAA-focused break in Dublin offers match day memories and more

By: Sarah Murphy

One construction company crowned Gaelic football champions at The Iron Games
Sport 6 hours ago

One construction company crowned Gaelic football champions at The Iron Games

By: Fiona Audley