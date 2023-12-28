Car owners urged to be vigilant following spate of BMW thefts

DRIVERS have been urged to be extra vigilant with car security after BMWs were targeted in a spate of thefts in the North.

Thieves have used keyless car entry technology to gain access to and steal items from eight BMW cars this month the PSNI state.

This is in addition to five cars that were targeted in the same way in September and October the force confirmed this week.

The thefts, which have been carried out across the mid Ulster area, saw thieves take steering wheels and radios from the vehicles as well as personal property.

The PSNI’s Detective Sergeant Murphy said: “We have now received reports of eight cars having been entered in the Mid Ulster area in December, in addition to five previous incidents in September and October.

“In all but one of these incidents the perpetrators have gained access to the cars using keyless entry technology,” he explained.

“Electronic starters, electronic hand brakes, steering wheels, HUD displays and radios along with any personal items left in the cars have been targeted.”

Det Sgt Murphy has called on anyone with information relating to the thefts to contact the PSNI, stating: “Our enquiries into these incidents are continuing and I would appeal to anyone with any information which could assist with our investigation to contact detectives in Cookstown on 101.”

The incidents, which to date have only targeted BMW cars, have prompted Det Sgt Murphy to warn owners to take some steps to help the security of their vehicles.

“With advances in technology, thieves can gain access to your vehicle by redirecting the wireless signal from your key fob so, you should establish a routine to help keep your vehicle safe, including using your garage if available to secure your vehicle and keeping all car keys (including spares) away from exterior doors and walls,” he said.

“I would recommend the use of a blocking pouch called a Faraday pouch (lined with metallic material) to help block the wireless signal from your key fob,” he added.