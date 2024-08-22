‘Carlichauns’ – a new Irish kids’ entertainment brand

THE former Irish Ambassador in London and Washington, Dan Mulhall, is backing a new children’s entertainment venture rooted in Irish folklore, the Carlichauns, 21st century leprechauns that hail from Carlingford in County Louth.

The Carlichauns team has been boosted afterbeing joined by kids’ animation hitmaker Keith Chapman, creator of mega series Bob the Builder and Paw Patrol.

Dan Mulhall told The Irish Post: “I decided to join the Carlichauns team as I loved the fact that they're updating an element of Irish folklore and making the leprechaun legend family friendly. Keith Chapman said that he was immediately drawn to ‘a world of myth, magic, mystery and mirth. I love the colourful and entertaining cast of characters.’”

Dan Mulhall added: “I share Keith’s enthusiasm for this project, having long believed that the leprechaun legend, the image of the solitary, comically-dressed elderly figure, needs to be updated. The Carlichauns are young, male and female, multi-racial, smartly dressed and with a global mission to grant wishes from children around the world. They reflect today’s Ireland with a flair that gives them wider international appeal.”

Ireland has made huge strides in film and animation in recent times, something that also attracted the former ambassador. “I am confident that the Carlichauns can bring the story of Carlingford’s last leprechauns to a worldwide audience, and become a major presence in children’s entertainment.”

Others behind the Carliachauns include Ireland’s last leprechaun whisperer, Kevin Woods, Tim Patterson, who has 40 years’ experience in children’s TV, and CEO Niall Watters.

A pilot episode of the Carlichauns is in production and a full first series is at the planning stage. A Carlichauns trailer is available at www.carlichauns.com.