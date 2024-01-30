Celebration of life planned following death of brave ‘little warrior’ Daisy McDonald Byrne

TRIBUTES have been paid following the death of a young Dublin girl who bravely battled a rare, incurable illness.

Daisy McDonald Byrne, from Templeogue, was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome at the age of one.

The neurological and developmental disorder affects the way the brain develops and meant the 10-year-old was unable to talk, walk, move or eat.

Her mother Lynn McDonald cared for Daisy around the clock, as well as her siblings Henry and Ellie.

In Jan 2020 Daisy’s family were told she did not have long to live, but she battled through her prognosis and continued to fight to survive despite her condition deteriorating.

In the years since, mum Lynn launched the Daisy’s Days Facebook page, where she has documented the family’s journey and Daisy’s condition to their 26 thousand followers.

Earlier this month Daisy’s condition worsened, and she began receiving palliative care.

The deterioration sparked a last-minute effort to create a special day for Daisy to mark the milestone moments she would never get to experience.

Daisy’s Ultimate Day was held on January 22, which her mum described as a “celebration for Daisy's sweet 16, 18th, debs, 21st, driving licence and wedding”.

The event brought more than 150 guests together with Daisy for a day of music, fun and entertainment in Dublin.

On January 28 Lynn shared the news that Daisy had died, stating: "Daisy passed away peacefully this morning at home in her mammy's loving arms."

In a post made today, she thanked those that had paid tribute to Daisy and supported them over the years.

“I can't begin to thank you all for the love and support you've offered me on the passing of my little flower,” she said.

“Daisy's Days will take new legs after tomorrow and I hope and pray you will all help me to bring Daisy’s legacy to light,” she added.

“Her bravery, determination and resilience deserve to be acknowledged through improving the lives of other precious little people as they follow Daisy's path.

“I love each and every one of you and will forever hold you all in my heart.

“Amazing what beauty, one little girl in a small cottage in Templeogue has created all across the globe just by being her unique little self.”

Tributes have flooded in following Daisy's death.

“Daisy was a little warrior right to the end,” Judith Kane said.

“She had the most beautiful smile which melted my heart each time I saw it,” she added.

“She is going to be sorely missed by us all, but the great comfort is she is in a place where there is no more sickness, pain or death.”

Denise Treacy said: “Although I never met her [Daisy] touched so many people's lives.”

A celebration of Daisy’s life will take place tomorrow morning at 9am at Newlands Cross Cemetery followed by a private family cremation