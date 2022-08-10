Center Parcs lodges plans for €85 million expansion in Ireland
News

Center Parcs lodges plans for €85 million expansion in Ireland

CENTER PARCS in Ireland has lodged plans for a major expansion of its Longford resort at an estimated cost of €85 million.

The application, lodged last Friday 5 August, covers the provisions of 198 new lodges, a lakeside restaurant and a coffee shop.

Extensions to the hugely popular Subtropical Swimming Paradise and Aqua Sana spa form another element of the plans, which includes a new treetop sauna and additional treatment rooms.

An expansion of leisure and food and beverage facilities to accommodate more guests involves several extensions to existing Village Centre restaurants including Huck's restaurant, Cara's restaurant, Sports Café restaurant and Bella Italia restaurant.

A new District Heating system is also proposed for the site with an Energy Centre, a staff welfare and storage building, two remote housekeeping stores and extensions to the housekeeping and technical buildings to provide storage.

New solar panels would be installed on the sports hall, sports cafe and sports hall extension, the newly lodged plans reveal.

A new car park is proposed to provide 313 car parking spaces for staff, and the provision of electrical vehicle charging points is also included with new cycle parking.

The UK-based firm previously confirmed that the planned expansion proposed would bring the capacity of the Ballymahon village up to 3,500 when it is full.

New landscaping, perimeter fencing and an upgrade of the wastewater treatment system forms another part of the project on the Newcastle Wood site.

The firm, which operates six forest holiday villages between the UK and Ireland, announced the news on social media to coincide with the birthday of the Ballymahon holiday village in Newcastle Wood at the end of July.

It's estimated that 300 jobs would be created during the construction phase of the expansion project, should it progress through the planning process.

See More: Center Parcs, Longford

Related

Irish children discover loaded handgun in Dublin park
News 3 years ago

Irish children discover loaded handgun in Dublin park

By: Harry Brent

Recruitment underway for 1,000 new jobs at Ireland's first Center Parcs Resort in Longford Forest
News 3 years ago

Recruitment underway for 1,000 new jobs at Ireland's first Center Parcs Resort in Longford Forest

By: Aidan Lonergan

London museum to return ownership of Nigerian artefacts looted in 1897
News 21 hours ago

London museum to return ownership of Nigerian artefacts looted in 1897

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

A riverside adventure at The Runnymede on Thames
Travel 13 hours ago

A riverside adventure at The Runnymede on Thames

By: Fiona Audley

Gavin Bazunu has admitted that Willy Caballero has been a 'real help' to him since joining Southampton
Sport 18 hours ago

Gavin Bazunu has admitted that Willy Caballero has been a 'real help' to him since joining Southampton

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Cillian Murphy and Siobhan McSweeney shortlisted for TV Choice Awards
Entertainment 19 hours ago

Cillian Murphy and Siobhan McSweeney shortlisted for TV Choice Awards

By: Connell McHugh

ICYMI: Conor Laverty has been confirmed as the new Down senior football manager
Sport 22 hours ago

ICYMI: Conor Laverty has been confirmed as the new Down senior football manager

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida raided by FBI
News 23 hours ago

Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida raided by FBI

By: Irish Post