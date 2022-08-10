Center Parcs lodges plans for €85 million expansion in Ireland

CENTER PARCS in Ireland has lodged plans for a major expansion of its Longford resort at an estimated cost of €85 million.

The application, lodged last Friday 5 August, covers the provisions of 198 new lodges, a lakeside restaurant and a coffee shop.

Extensions to the hugely popular Subtropical Swimming Paradise and Aqua Sana spa form another element of the plans, which includes a new treetop sauna and additional treatment rooms.

An expansion of leisure and food and beverage facilities to accommodate more guests involves several extensions to existing Village Centre restaurants including Huck's restaurant, Cara's restaurant, Sports Café restaurant and Bella Italia restaurant.

A new District Heating system is also proposed for the site with an Energy Centre, a staff welfare and storage building, two remote housekeeping stores and extensions to the housekeeping and technical buildings to provide storage.

New solar panels would be installed on the sports hall, sports cafe and sports hall extension, the newly lodged plans reveal.

A new car park is proposed to provide 313 car parking spaces for staff, and the provision of electrical vehicle charging points is also included with new cycle parking.

The UK-based firm previously confirmed that the planned expansion proposed would bring the capacity of the Ballymahon village up to 3,500 when it is full.

New landscaping, perimeter fencing and an upgrade of the wastewater treatment system forms another part of the project on the Newcastle Wood site.

The firm, which operates six forest holiday villages between the UK and Ireland, announced the news on social media to coincide with the birthday of the Ballymahon holiday village in Newcastle Wood at the end of July.

It's estimated that 300 jobs would be created during the construction phase of the expansion project, should it progress through the planning process.