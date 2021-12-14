CERVICAL CANCER campaigner Lynsey Bennett has updated her followers on her treatment, and is asking the public for help in finding a way back to Mexico.

The mum of two from Longford travelled to the South American country to receive treatment, and started immunotherapy treatment with a drug known as Pembrolizumab (Pembro) upon her return to Ireland.

She told Shannonside FM in November that she was feeling well, and that there was a reduction of a centimetre and a half in her tumour as a result of the treatment in Mexico.

However, she took to Instagram on Monday for both a request from and an update for her followers.

"A bit of a strange request, but basically, I found out that unfortunately, the Pembro immunotherapy therapy hasn't been working," she said.

"I desperately am now trying to find a way that I can get back to Mexico because that is honestly where I had my best results and where I felt the best I can be."

She then asked her followers to help her make her way back to Mexico by putting her in contact with people that can get her there by boat.

"Because I can't fly, unfortunately, due to the clots I have in my lungs and my arm. I am very, very high risk and there's just no way that I could fly."

She said she is going for a PET scan and will discuss treatment options with a surgeon in January, with there being a potential to revisit a treatment option that she was last year told would not be an option for her.

After that, she said, she will be out of options in Ireland and so is willing to look at all options to return to Mexico.

"I love and adore my life and the support hat I've had has been so mind-blowing and its given me the extra zest for life that I never knew I needed.

"I would love to try and get back to Mexico to get that boost from them so I can return home and carry on."

She said she has looked into cruises but the time to get to Mexico and uncertainty surrounding the industry with the pandemic ruled them out as an option

"With everything going on in the world you don't know what might get cancelled or where I could end up.

"If anyone knows of anyone with a yacht or a boat that is safe enough to cross the Atlantic. If there's any way that you share this or ask questions for me to try and work this out.

"Because we have been trying every avenue that we can think of to try and do this.

"I'm calling on you to help me out to get me back to my healing place, and I appreciate everyone of you and all the help you have provided so far. This, I suppose, is my Christmas wish," she finished.

Ms Bennett was diagnosed with cervical cancer in and settled her High Court action over alleged misinterpretation of her smear test slides in February 2021.

Anyone with who may be able to help Ms Bennett can follow her on Instagram @cancerwithgratitude