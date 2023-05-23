Child abuser Rolf Harris dies, aged 93, after battle with neck cancer
News

Child abuser Rolf Harris dies, aged 93, after battle with neck cancer

Disgraced TV star Rolf Harris has died

THE disgraced TV star Rolf Harris has died following a battle with cancer it was confirmed today.

The 93-year-old, who had been suffering with neck cancer in recent years, was convicted and jailed for of a string of child abuse offences in 2014.

Harris was found guilty on 12 counts of indecent assault and was sentenced to five years and nine months in jail.

His victims included an eight-year-old girl, two teenage girls and one of his daughter’s friends.

Harris appealed his convictions and later had one of the 12 assaults overturned.

He was released on licence in May 2017, and since then has lived a reclusive life in Bray, Somerset.

Harris’ death was confirmed today to the PA news agency by a registrar at Maidenhead Town Hall.

Prior to Harris’ child abuse being exposed, the artist and entertainer, who was born in Perth, Australia, was a familiar face in Britain.

He had musical hits such as Tie Me Kangaroo Down Sport as well as a number of successful children’s television shows.

He was also asked to paint the 80th birthday portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Over the course of his career in entertainment Harris was made an OBE, MBE and CBE, but all of those honours were taken away from him following his convictions.

