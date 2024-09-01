Child sex offender who carried out campaign of abuse is convicted on 25 counts following trial

A CHILD sex offender has been convicted on 25 counts following a nine-day trial.

Nicholas McCabe, of Ipstones, Staffordshire, was found guilty by a jury at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on Thursday.

The 57-year-old was convicted on eight counts of the rape of a girl under 16, four counts of the rape of a woman and eight counts of the indecent assault of a girl under 16.

He was also found guilty of three counts of sexual assault on a female 13 and over and two counts of sexual assault on a female.

Investigation

The court heard how McCabe inflicted a campaign of abuse on the survivors between the 1990s and 2000s in Staffordshire.

When one of them came forward in July 2020, Staffordshire Police started to compile all of the evidence possible to take McCabe to court.

More survivors came forward to support the investigation and McCabe was questioned in custody, where he denied the offences.

However, Investigative Officer Janine Shropshire and Detective Constable Diane Sproston worked with survivors to secure 25 charges against McCabe in 2022.

The evidence was substantial, leading to a jury finding McCabe guilty on all 25 counts in court.

'Heinous crimes'

"We would like to recognise the courage the survivors in this case have shown in coming forward and helping us gather the evidence needed to convict McCabe of the heinous crimes he committed," said the investigating officers.

"Without their bravery and resilience, this result would not have been possible.

"While this result does not repair the immeasurable trauma that has been caused to the survivors, we hope it gives them a sense of closure that McCabe's lies did not work and he will now face justice for what he did."

McCabe is due to be sentenced at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on October 11, 2024.