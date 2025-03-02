Family pay tribute to mother-of-five as man arrested on suspicion of murder is bailed
News

Family pay tribute to mother-of-five as man arrested on suspicion of murder is bailed

Natasha Callan (Image: via Staffordshire Police)

THE FAMILY of a mother-of-five found dead at a property in Staffordshire this week have paid tribute to her.

Natasha Callan, 48, was discovered deceased at a house on Main Street in Stonnall at 7.50am on Tuesday by members of the West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Staffordshire Police later arrested a 53-year-old man from the Lichfield area on suspicion of murder.

He has since been released on strict conditional bail while enquiries continue.

A tribute to Ms Callan, which was issued on behalf of family in Ireland and the United States, said she will live on in her loved ones' hearts.

"The picture you see is that of a young woman, what the picture doesn't show you is that she was the baby of our family, a little sister to her six siblings, an aunt to her many nieces and nephews and most importantly a mother of five," read the statement.

"Looking at her picture, you will not hear her loud laugh or feel the warmth of her big hugs or feel the clasp of her hand over yours, but she was all these things and more, and we will forever miss her.

"Natasha, your memory will always live on in the hearts of your family in Dublin and California… this is not goodbye it's until we meet again X."

A statement from Staffordshire Police said specialist officers are continuing to support Ms Callan's family.

Police have urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact them through a Major Incident Public Portal by clicking here.

See More: Staffordshire

Related

Child sex offender who carried out campaign of abuse is convicted on 25 counts following trial
News 6 months ago

Child sex offender who carried out campaign of abuse is convicted on 25 counts following trial

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman from Co. Offaly among five arrested after £1,900 worth of football shirts stolen in British shop
News 1 year ago

Woman from Co. Offaly among five arrested after £1,900 worth of football shirts stolen in British shop

By: Gerard Donaghy

Life sentence for man who murdered friend before setting fire to her body in lay-by
News 1 year ago

Life sentence for man who murdered friend before setting fire to her body in lay-by

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Appeal for information on man missing from Co. Meath
News 7 hours ago

Appeal for information on man missing from Co. Meath

By: Gerard Donaghy

Talkin’ about a (plant-based) revolution
Life & Style 1 day ago

Talkin’ about a (plant-based) revolution

By: Keira O'Callaghan

A ball, a wall and a world of competition — the GAA handball story
Sport 1 day ago

A ball, a wall and a world of competition — the GAA handball story

By: Fionn Ó Súilleabháin

Festivals, fleadhs and gatherings across Ireland
Entertainment 1 day ago

Festivals, fleadhs and gatherings across Ireland

By: Tony Clayton-Lea

Lady Eleanor Donaldson fails to have two charges dropped in historic sex case
News 1 day ago

Lady Eleanor Donaldson fails to have two charges dropped in historic sex case

By: Mal Rogers

RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards announced
Entertainment 1 day ago

RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards announced

By: Grainne Conroy