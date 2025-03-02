Family pay tribute to mother-of-five as man arrested on suspicion of murder is bailed

THE FAMILY of a mother-of-five found dead at a property in Staffordshire this week have paid tribute to her.

Natasha Callan, 48, was discovered deceased at a house on Main Street in Stonnall at 7.50am on Tuesday by members of the West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Staffordshire Police later arrested a 53-year-old man from the Lichfield area on suspicion of murder.

He has since been released on strict conditional bail while enquiries continue.

A tribute to Ms Callan, which was issued on behalf of family in Ireland and the United States, said she will live on in her loved ones' hearts.

"The picture you see is that of a young woman, what the picture doesn't show you is that she was the baby of our family, a little sister to her six siblings, an aunt to her many nieces and nephews and most importantly a mother of five," read the statement.

"Looking at her picture, you will not hear her loud laugh or feel the warmth of her big hugs or feel the clasp of her hand over yours, but she was all these things and more, and we will forever miss her.

"Natasha, your memory will always live on in the hearts of your family in Dublin and California… this is not goodbye it's until we meet again X."

A statement from Staffordshire Police said specialist officers are continuing to support Ms Callan's family.

Police have urged anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact them through a Major Incident Public Portal by clicking here.