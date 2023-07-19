Woman from Co. Offaly among five arrested after £1,900 worth of football shirts stolen in British shop

A WOMAN from Co. Offaly was one of five people arrested after almost £2,000 worth of football shirts were stolen from a shop in Britain.

The 30-year-old woman from Tullamore was arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop after a man and woman were seen leaving a store in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire with 21 shirts.

The incident occurred at around 3.40pm in New Century Street in the Hanley area of the city.

The pair were seen getting into a silver Ford Transit van, which headed in the direction of Potteries Way.

Shortly after, the van was stopped on the A50 in Meir and officers found the stolen shirts inside, worth £1,900.

Officers also seized suspected stolen clothing worth more than £5,000 from the van.

A search of a home in Manchester was later carried out by officers, where further suspected stolen clothing was found, worth more than £2,000.

Three men and a second woman were also arrested.

A 34-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, both from Manchester, were detained on suspicion of theft from a shop.

A 37-year-old woman from Manchester was arrested on suspicion of possessing criminal property and theft from a shop.

A 39-year-old man from Manchester was arrested on suspicion of theft from a shop and conspiring to conceal criminal property.

All five have been released on conditional police bail while enquiries continue.