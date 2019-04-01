Cillian Murphy set to join Emily Blunt in 'A Quiet Place' sequel
News

Cillian Murphy set to join Emily Blunt in 'A Quiet Place' sequel

IF JORDAN Peele’s Get Out was the horror film of 2017 then 2018 undoubtedly belonged to A Quiet Place.

John Krasinski’s film centres on a post-apocalyptic world where a family is forced to live in complete silence in order to avoid the clutches of blind monsters that prey on human survivors using their ultra-sensitive sense of hearing.

A critical and commercial hit, the success of A Quiet Place meant a sequel was always likely with stars Krasinski and Emily Blunt always eager to return, provided a decent script could be put together.

“My idea for a sequel would be to explore the way other people in the world are experiencing the same thing," Krasinski previously told loaded.

Now those plans have begun to take shape with The Hollywood Reporter confirming that Cillian Murphy is in talks to join Blunt on the much-anticipated sequel.

Blunt and child stars Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe are set to reprise their roles fighting to survive in a world full of noise-targeting monsters.

Advertisement

Krasinski is also returning to direct and will be writing the script for the hotly-anticipated follow-up.

Plot details remain scarce but sources have told THR: “Murphy will play a man with mysterious intentions who joins the family unit.”

Filming on A Quiet Place 2 is set to start this summer.

Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and Michael Bay are producing.

See More: A Quiet Place, Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Peaky Blinders

Related

Nicolas Cage files for annulment after just four days of marriage
News 4 hours ago

Nicolas Cage files for annulment after just four days of marriage

By: Jack Beresford

Catholic priests publicly burn Harry Potter books, Hindu symbols and other 'sacrilegious' items in Poland
News 4 hours ago

Catholic priests publicly burn Harry Potter books, Hindu symbols and other 'sacrilegious' items in Poland

By: Aidan Lonergan

Conor McGregor challenges ‘Hollywood actress’ Mark Wahlberg to a fight
News 5 hours ago

Conor McGregor challenges ‘Hollywood actress’ Mark Wahlberg to a fight

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Game of Thrones star reveals she was paid three times less than her male co-star
News 2 hours ago

Game of Thrones star reveals she was paid three times less than her male co-star

By: Jack Beresford

Tania Mallet: Tributes pour in for iconic 'Goldfinger' Bond girl who has died aged 77
News 6 hours ago

Tania Mallet: Tributes pour in for iconic 'Goldfinger' Bond girl who has died aged 77

By: Aidan Lonergan

Tragedy as man, 60s, killed and 12-year-old boy injured in horror Mayo road crash
News 8 hours ago

Tragedy as man, 60s, killed and 12-year-old boy injured in horror Mayo road crash

By: Aidan Lonergan

Colin Farrell speaks about working with legendary director Tim Burton and the family appeal of his new film Dumbo
News 2 days ago

Colin Farrell speaks about working with legendary director Tim Burton and the family appeal of his new film Dumbo

By: Stephen Mahon

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill dismayed at ‘mindless idiots’ caught singing anti Catholic songs in Belfast
News 3 days ago

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill dismayed at ‘mindless idiots’ caught singing anti Catholic songs in Belfast

By: Stephen Mahon