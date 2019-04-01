IF JORDAN Peele’s Get Out was the horror film of 2017 then 2018 undoubtedly belonged to A Quiet Place.

John Krasinski’s film centres on a post-apocalyptic world where a family is forced to live in complete silence in order to avoid the clutches of blind monsters that prey on human survivors using their ultra-sensitive sense of hearing.

A critical and commercial hit, the success of A Quiet Place meant a sequel was always likely with stars Krasinski and Emily Blunt always eager to return, provided a decent script could be put together.

“My idea for a sequel would be to explore the way other people in the world are experiencing the same thing," Krasinski previously told loaded.

Now those plans have begun to take shape with The Hollywood Reporter confirming that Cillian Murphy is in talks to join Blunt on the much-anticipated sequel.

Blunt and child stars Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe are set to reprise their roles fighting to survive in a world full of noise-targeting monsters.

Krasinski is also returning to direct and will be writing the script for the hotly-anticipated follow-up.

Plot details remain scarce but sources have told THR: “Murphy will play a man with mysterious intentions who joins the family unit.”

Filming on A Quiet Place 2 is set to start this summer.

Andrew Form, Brad Fuller and Michael Bay are producing.