Cliona Hagan wins Best Country Act at The Irish Post Music Awards
Cliona Hagan wins Best Country Act at The Irish Post Music Awards

CLIONA HAGAN has been announced as the winner of the Irish Post Music Awards Best Irish Country Act at tonight’s music awards show in Killarney.

The Co. Tyrone singer beat off stiff competition from Nathan Carter, Larissa Tormey and Derek Ryan to land the prestigious award.

The award is her second at the Irish Post Music Awards in two years after she landed the Female Vocalist of the Year award at last year’s awards.

It has been a meteoric rise for the classically-trained singer. She released her first studio album, Straight To You’ in 2016 which won a number of awards and accolades.

Cliona hosts her own Country Music Show ‘Keltic Country Ireland’.

The first single from the new album ‘Little Darlin’ was released last year and her latest single McCarthy’s Party is out now.

