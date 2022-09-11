Co. Antrim motorcycle race meeting cancelled after course sabotaged
News

File photo: Police said the course was strewn with broken glass, nails and oil (Image: zxgregor / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A MOTORCYCLE race meeting in Co. Antrim has been cancelled after glass, nails and oil were deliberately placed on parts of the course.

The Mid-Antrim 150 was due to take place in Clough on Saturday for the first time in six years.

However, the course was sabotaged following Friday's qualifying sessions, forcing organisers to call off the race.

"Sadly, due to circumstances beyond our control, race day of [the] Mid-Antrim 150 road race is cancelled," read a short statement.

The event, which was previously cancelled in 2011 after a malicious oil spill on the course in the hours before the race, was last held in 2016.

This year's meeting was one of a number of sporting events due to go ahead this weekend, despite the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

Organisers said they made the decision to press ahead with the event following talks with club members, competitors and Clough residents.

In a statement, the PSNI said it had launched an investigation after the course had been deliberately targeted.

"Police in Ballymena received a report in the early hours of Saturday 10th September that glass, nails and oil had been deliberately spilled on Drumagrove Road, Cloughwater Road and Dunbought Road," read the statement.

"Efforts are ongoing to clean these roads.

"An investigation is underway and officers would ask anyone with any information about this incident to call police in Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 8 10/09/22."

 

See More: Mid-Ulster 150, Queen Elizabeth II, Road Racing

