Co. Carlow hit-and-run now being treated as murder investigation
News

AN INVESTIGATION into a fatal hit-and-run in Co. Carlow last month has been upgraded to a murder inquiry.

The collision involving a car and a motorcycle occurred at Sandbrook, Ballon at around 10.30pm on Wednesday, April 24.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene while the car was found burnt out at the location with the occupants having fled.

According to RTÉ News, the motorcyclist, 35-uear-old Tom Connors from Bunclody, Co. Wexford, had recently absconded from an open prison.

Gardaí have now appealed for information and are keen to trace the movements of a car with Northern Ireland registration plates.

Murder investigation

"Following extensive investigations by gardaí including technical examinations and a post-mortem examination on the deceased, a murder investigation has commenced under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) from the Incident Room at Carlow Garda Station," read a garda statement.

"A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been appointed and is keeping the family of the deceased updated on this investigation, in addition to providing support.

"Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any person that can assist gardaí with this investigation to come forward.

"In particular, gardaí are appealing for public assistance in tracing the movements of a dark grey Volkswagen Passat CC (with Northern Irish registration plates and partial registration OHZ)."

Appeal

The car is known to have travelled across the M1 toll bridge at around 8pm on Tuesday, April 23 before travelling to the Ballon area of Carlow on the night of the collision.

Gardaí have appealed to those in the areas of Ballykealy, Ballon, Rathoe and Sandbrook who may have saw the car on either night to come forward.

They also want to hear from anyone who saw a black Honda CBR motorcycle (partial registration 03 WW) in the Sandbrook area on the Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station at 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.

