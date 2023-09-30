Co. Down man jailed for litany of 'sickening' sexual offences against children
Downpatrick Crown Court (Image: Google Street View)

A MAN from Co. Down has been jailed for a decade-long litany of 'sickening' sexual offences against two children.

The 32-year-old, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the victims, was sentenced for 24 sexual offences including rape, indecent assault and gross indecency.

At Downpatrick Crown Court on Friday, he was handed a sentence of four years and six months.

"This man sexually abused two children over a 10-year period," said Detective Constable Meehan of the PSNI.

"His sickening actions robbed them of their childhood.

"No one let alone a child should ever be subjected to any form of abuse.

"Today our thoughts are with the victims in this case, now adults, who suffered in silence for many years.

"I would like to commend the immense bravery they have shown in taking that step forward allowing for justice to be served and throughout our investigation.

"We remain committed to investigating all reports of sexual offences against children and young people, no matter when they occurred."

The man has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and will also be subjected to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order for five years.

