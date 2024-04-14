Co. Down man sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty to more than 40 offences lined to EncroChat

A MAN has been sentenced to 12 years after pleading guilty to more than 40 offences linked to the encrypted EncroChat network.

Michael O'Loughlin was arrested following a search of a property in Warrenpoint in 2020, during which police seized encrypted mobile phones SIM cards, drugs and cash.

The 44-year-old from Co. Down was subsequently charged with dozens of offences, including two counts of conspiracy to commit murder and encouraging or assisting murder.

At Derry Crown Court on Friday, he was told he will serve six years in custody and six years on licence.

Offences

The investigation into O'Loughlin stemmed from Operation Venetic, a collective law enforcement response led by the National Crime Agency (NCA) to dismantle EncroChat.

The now defunct encrypted communication channel was used by organised crime groups to plan illegal activity, such as drug importation and the movement of cash.

"The defendant was charged with, and pleaded guilty to, over 40 offences, including two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, encouraging or assisting murder, conspiracy to possess a firearm and conspiracy to inflict grievous bodily harm," said Detective Inspector McCamley from the PSNI's Organised Crime Branch.

"The list also includes criminal property offences, such as conspiracy to transfer criminal property and possession of criminal property, which amount to over £250,000.

"Drug offences relate to Class A, B and C drugs and include, for example, conspiracy to import Class A controlled drugs and being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug, namely cocaine."

Digital forensic evidence

Throughout the case, the PSNI worked closely with partners, including prosecutors from the Public Prosecution Service and the NCA.

The latter in turn collaborated with Europol and French authorities to gather evidence, which was in turn shared with, and used to assist, the PSNI investigation.

"It's thanks to such collaborative efforts, backed up [by] the digital forensic evidence recovered by detectives from the Police Service's Cyber Crime Centre, that we are able to bring O'Loughlin before Court," added DI McCamley.

"This is an example of our ongoing commitment to bring those involved in criminal activity to justice.

"Working alongside our partner agencies, we will continue to disrupt the movements and activities of organised crime groups, who bring nothing but harm to the most vulnerable within our communities."