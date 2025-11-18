Witness appeal after cyclist seriously injured in Waterford collision

A CYCLIST is in hospital after being seriously injured in a collision in Waterford.

The e-bike and a car collided on Cork Road (R680) in Waterford City before 8pm on November 16.

The cyclist, an 18-year-old man, was seriously injured in the incident and taken to University Hospital Waterford for treatment.

The driver of the car did not require hospital treatment, Gardaí

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

“Anyone with camera footage, including motorists with dash-cam footage from the area at the time, is asked to provide it to investigating Gardaí,” they said in a statement.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on (051) 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”