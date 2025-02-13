Driver caught with cocaine worth €350k after acting ‘suspiciously’ at garda checkpoint
A MAN has been arrested after being caught with €350k worth of cocaine in his car while passing through a garda checkpoint.

The driver, aged in his 30s, was seen to be acting suspiciously as he approached a road safety awareness checkpoint in Dublin.

Gardaí from Kevin Street and Kilmainham Garda Stations were carrying out the operation yesterday (February 11).

“A number of checkpoints were carried out in the Dublin 2 and Dublin 8 areas with an emphasis on enforcement and road safety awareness,” a garda spokesperson said.

“During the course of this operation, a probationer Garda member observed a driver engage in suspicious behaviour while approaching a checkpoint and searched the vehicle.

“This search resulted in the seizure of €350,000 of cocaine and £15,000 cash sterling.”

They added: “The driver, a man aged in his 30s, was arrested by the probationer member and is currently detained at a Garda station in South Dublin.”

The drugs seized will be sent for further analysis as the investigation continues.

