Boyzone reveal how close Colin Farrell came to being in the band
News

Boyzone reveal how close Colin Farrell came to being in the band

COLIN FARRELL came close to bagging a spot in the Irish pop group Boyzone, it's been revealed.

Farrell was one of several hundred Irish lads who auditioned to be part of the boyband originally put together by X Factor supremo Louis Walsh back in 1993.

Ronan Keating, Shane Lynch, Stephen Gately, Mikey Graham, and Keith Duffy eventually won through the process, but it was a close-run thing for Farrell.

The Hollywood star, who was just 17 at the time, made it down to the last 10 hopefuls looking to join the group, according to Graham.

Speaking during an interview on Lorraine, Graham recalled, "Colin was in the last 10. As was I. Both Colin and I, and two other chaps didn't get into the band the first time around.

Advertisement

"I'm sure Colin was broken-hearted about that!"

Disappointed at missing out on a place in the group, Farrell instead embarked on a tour of Ireland as part of a troupe of Western line-dancers.

He then went travelling around Australia, where he soon caught the acting bug and returned to Ireland to study at the Gaiety School of Acting.

Farrell's big break came when he was cast as Danny Byrne in the hit BBC drama Ballykissangel. He went on to make his film debut in Tim Roth's The War Zone.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Boyzone, meanwhile, have just released their final album Thank You & Goodnight featuring vocals from Gately, who passed away back in 2009.

Advertisement

The song I Can Dream actually out as a solo track recorded by Gately during a hiatus from Boyzone several years prior to his death.

Though the recording never ended up being released, one of the producers behind the song contacted the band to see if they wanted to use it on the new album.

They are set to embark on their last ever tour together in 2019.

See More: Boyzone, Colin Farrell, Ronan Keating

Related

Westlife reuniting with comeback single secretly co-written by Ed Sheeran
News 2 months ago

Westlife reuniting with comeback single secretly co-written by Ed Sheeran

By: Jack Beresford

Couple jailed for 30 years for murdering French nanny and burning her body over 'bizarre obsession' with Boyzone singer
News 4 months ago

Couple jailed for 30 years for murdering French nanny and burning her body over 'bizarre obsession' with Boyzone singer

By: Aidan Lonergan

Couple found guilty of murdering French nanny over bizarre obsession with Boyzone singer
News 6 months ago

Couple found guilty of murdering French nanny over bizarre obsession with Boyzone singer

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Vegan activists urge village of Wool to change name as it ‘promotes cruelty to sheep’
Life & Style 46 minutes ago

Vegan activists urge village of Wool to change name as it ‘promotes cruelty to sheep’

By: Aidan Lonergan

Motorcyclist dies in collision in Co. Meath
News 15 hours ago

Motorcyclist dies in collision in Co. Meath

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man and woman arrested in Derry murder investigation
News 16 hours ago

Man and woman arrested in Derry murder investigation

By: Gerard Donaghy

Mick McCarthy confirmed as new Ireland manager as his successor also unveiled
Sport 19 hours ago

Mick McCarthy confirmed as new Ireland manager as his successor also unveiled

By: Gerard Donaghy

Peaky Blinders helping Arsenal’s Spanish manager learn English
Entertainment 22 hours ago

Peaky Blinders helping Arsenal’s Spanish manager learn English

By: Gerard Donaghy