Colm O'Gorman shares hate mail received due to his views on Papal visit

The executive director of Amnesty Ireland received a damning letter that threatened him repeatedly.

Mr O'Gorman, a former victim of abuse carried out by a member of the Catholic Church, shared pictures of a letter sent to him that called him a "f*ggot" and "shirt-lifter".

The Amnesty director, who has organised resistance to the Papal visit with a rally on August 26, was targeted by one follower of the Catholic Church who warned him off trying to stop the upcoming event.

Mr O'Gorman shared excerpts of the letter which he refused to share in total: "Proof as if it was needed that the trolls aren’t just an online phenomenon. Some of them like to go old school too. (I won’t show all of the letter as it was also an all out attack on the integrity of a few other people".

