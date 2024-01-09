Comedian Dara O’Briain calls out website for reselling gig tickets using random photo of bald man
COMEDIAN Dara O’Briain has called out a website for reselling tickets to gigs on his upcoming American tour and using a photo of someone else to promote them.

The Co. Wicklow star, who was born in Bray but has lived in the UK for many years, will bring his So….Where Were We tour to the US this month, with stops planned in New York City, Chicago, Washington DC and Boston.

This morning he flagged a website, which is reselling tickets to his US gigs, to his many social media followers, urging them not to buy from the site.

He also highlighted the fact that the site is using a picture of a random bald man to promote the tickets.

“Hey, events Ticket Centre! No idea who you are, reselling my tickets, but I feel you don’t know who I am either, judging by the photo,” he said.

“Probably best people just go to http://daraobriain.com for ticket details,” he advised his followers.

Fans reacted in their droves to the post, with many questioning the thinking behind the website’s error.

“It’s time people realised that not all bald men look alike,” fellow bald man John Spencer Williams, who is the author of F*** Work, Let’s Play, wrote.

Jordan Schmitt questioned “did they just do an AI image query of ‘bald man with microphone’ and picked the first one that came up?”.

Others saw the funny side of it, with Garrett suggesting “I think you should contact wjhoever is in the photo, get him to walk aout as you and start the show and then you walk on afterwards.”

O'Briain will perform a warm up show for the US tour in London this month.

Catch the Irish star at the Underbelly Boulevard in Soho on January 18.

For tickets of further information click here.

