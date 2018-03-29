Comedian Peter Kay breaks silence months after cancelling British and Irish tour

COMEDIAN Peter Kay has broken his silence months after cancelling his British and Irish tour.

The decision to cancel his first British tour in eight years - which had a record-breaking 100 dates - was announced last December.



The Bolton-born comedian, whose mother is from Co. Tyrone, announced he was scrapping all 100 dates of his Peter Kay Live Arena Tour due to 'unforeseen family circumstances'.

The comedian, who has been at the centre of cruel rumours speculating he had died, took to Twitter today to announce details of a charity screening.

"Exciting news: A charity screening of new Peter Kay’s Car Share episodes will be held at Blackpool Opera House on Saturday 7th April," he wrote. "Tickets on sale Saturday at 9am."

Exciting news: A charity screening of new Peter Kay’s Car Share episodes will be held at Blackpool Opera House on Saturday 7th April. Tickets on sale Saturday at 9am. https://t.co/F1n5Mq82w9https://t.co/0WkRWzEeij pic.twitter.com/gJLqteRQXI — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) March 29, 2018

Kay's mammoth tour had been due to kick off in Birmingham on April 21and wrap in Liverpool on March 19, 2019.

But the 44-year-old confirmed that he had to pull the plug last December saying: "Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects."

Statement from Peter Kay: pic.twitter.com/gYhZkq12Q1 — Peter Kay (@peterkay_co_uk) December 13, 2017

Tickets for the tour sold out instantly when they went on sale in November and further dates were then released.

The tour included several dates at Dublin's 3 Arena.