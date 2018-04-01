Commemoration held in Dublin to mark 102nd anniversary of Easter Rising
News

Commemoration held in Dublin to mark 102nd anniversary of Easter Rising

President Michael D Higgins at today's ceremony at the GPO (Image: RollingNews.ie)

A STATE commemoration was held outside the GPO in Dublin today as Ireland marked the 102nd anniversary of the Easter Rising.

The ceremony on O’Connell Street was led by President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Paul Kehoe, the Minister for State with Responsibility for Defence.

Proceedings got underway at noon with the lowering of the flag before the 1916 Proclamation was read by an Air Corps Captain Sean McCarthy.

The President then laid a wreath to commemorate those who died in 1916 ahead of a minute’s silence.

The ceremony concluded with an Air Corps fly past.

President Michael D Higgins with soldiers from the Defence Forces (Image: RollingNews.ie)

The President at the laying of the wreath (Image: RollingNews.ie)

Captain Sean McCarthy from the Air Corps reads the 1916 Proclamation outside the GPO (Image: RollingNews.ie)

Members of the Naval Service (Image: RollingNews.ie)

Former President of Ireland Mary McAleese (Image: RollingNews.ie)

Members of the Air Corps outside the GPO (Image: RollingNews.ie)

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the ceremony (Image: RollingNews.ie)
Irish Army cadets (Image: RollingNews.ie)

THe ceremony concluded with an Air Corps fly past above O'Connell Street (Image: RollingNews.ie)

