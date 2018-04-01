Commemoration held in Dublin to mark 102nd anniversary of Easter Rising

A STATE commemoration was held outside the GPO in Dublin today as Ireland marked the 102nd anniversary of the Easter Rising.

The ceremony on O’Connell Street was led by President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Paul Kehoe, the Minister for State with Responsibility for Defence.

Proceedings got underway at noon with the lowering of the flag before the 1916 Proclamation was read by an Air Corps Captain Sean McCarthy.

The President then laid a wreath to commemorate those who died in 1916 ahead of a minute’s silence.

The ceremony concluded with an Air Corps fly past.

Advertisement

Advertisement