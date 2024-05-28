Community condemns ‘disgusting’ racist graffiti found on school

‘DISGUSTING’ graffiti which appeared on a school in Northern Ireland has left local community members ‘shocked and horrified’.

The grafitti – which depicts nazi symbols and uses aggressive racist language - appeared on a number of buildings in Cookstown, Co. Tyrone including a school.

PSNI officers investgating the incident confirmed “it has been noted in several areas, including James Street, Burn Road and Loy Street, and is being investigated as a racially-motivated hate crime”.

Councillor Denise Johnston, the SDLP candidate for mid Ulster, condemned those responsible, stating: “This graffiti is absolutely disgusting.

“It has no place here and it doesn’t represent people in Cookstown.”

She added: “I’ve been there talking to people, everyone is shocked and horrified at the naked and aggressive hate that has been put on display.”

The PSNI have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Ms Johnston reiterated that call, stating: "I would appeal to anyone who knows anything about this to come forward to police.

“The recent raise in hate incidents is a serious problem and it underscores how urgently we need new legislation to deal with people who think that they can attack others in our community and get away with it.

“I will be writing to the Justice Minister seeking an urgent update on her promised hate crime law,” she added, “and we have been in touch with the council to make sure this graffiti is removed as soon as possible.”

The PSNI’s Local policing Inspector Ross has reassured the public that the force takes "all reports of hate crime extremely seriously".

“There is no place in our society for such behaviour,” he added.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 1255 of 27/05/24.”