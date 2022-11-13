Community in mourning after toddler dies in Co. Antrim farming accident

A TWO-YEAR-OLD boy who tragically died in a farming accident in Co. Antrim has been named as Noah McAleese.

The incident happened near Ballymoney at around 12.30pm on Friday.

The toddler was rushed to hospital but died a short time later.

The PSNI, the Health and Safety Executive and the Environmental Health team from the Causeway Coast and Glens Council are investigating the incident.

"Local officers continue to support the family at this difficult time," added a statement from police.

I can’t even begin to imagine the heartbreak. That gorgeous wee face. My heart is with the McAleese family as they navigate the days ahead. Just awful. https://t.co/RoDOoL58yf — Cllr Sian Mulholland (@sianalliance) November 12, 2022

Following the tragedy, Alliance Party Councillor Sian Mulholland offered her condolences to the toddler's family.

"I can't even begin to imagine the heartbreak. That gorgeous wee face," she posted on social media.

"My heart is with the McAleese family as they navigate the days ahead. Just awful."

Meanwhile, GAA club Dunloy Cuchullains, where Noah's father Johnny formerly played, held a minute's silence ahead of their game against Dungloe on Saturday.

"Everyone at Dunloy GA+CC was deeply saddened to hear the tragic news yesterday of the sudden passing of Noah McAleese," the club said in a statement.

"Noah is the son of our former player Johnny and his wife Corrina.

"We offer our thoughts and prayers to the entire McAleese and Cassidy family circles at this very sad time."

Sinn Féin Councillor Philip McGuigan said his thoughts were with young Noah's family.

"It's so difficult to take in," he told UTV.

"This is a tragedy which I'm sure is unbearable for the family.

"I've been speaking to people from yesterday evening and it's impossible to talk about this tragedy without welling up."

According to McKiernans Funeral Directors, the toddler is due to be laid to rest on Monday following a Mass of the Angels at 2pm in St Joseph's Church, Dunloy.

Announcing details of the funeral, they said Noah was 'adored and never forgotten by the entire McAleese and Cassidy family circle'.