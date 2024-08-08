‘Completely false’: Gardaí confirm death of man taken ill at Luas station was 'not linked to immigration’

GARDAÍ have made a public statement confirming that the death of a man taken ill at a Luas station yesterday was not linked to “immigration or international protection”.

The man, aged in his 30s, was found seriously ill at Saggart Luas Terminal in Dublin last night.

Officers sealed off Fortunestown Lane to allow paramedics to treat the man, who was taken to Tallaght Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

In a statement made today, Gardaí confirmed that online speculation about the incident was “completely false”.

“An Garda Síochána is aware of posts and comments online with misinformation and disinformation speculating and linking this personal incident to immigration and international protection,” they said.

“This speculation and commentary is completely false.”

They added: "This sort of baseless speculation is not only generally unhelpful but is upsetting to a family who have in the very immediate lost a loved one.”

The police force has appealed to members of the public to fact check information they consume online.

“We are very aware of online misinformation, disinformation and fake news, not just in relation to this incident, but in general, in widespread public circulation,” they said.

“We appeal to all members of the public to independently verify any information you are reading on social media and/or messaging apps.”