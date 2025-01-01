Concern grows for man, 65, missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of man missing from Dublin.

Patrick Tiernan, 65, is reported missing from his home in Clonsilla, Dublin 15.

He was last seen in the area shortly after 3pm on Tuesday afternoon, December 31.

Mr Tiernan is described as being approximately 6' 3" in height with a medium build, grey hair, grey facial hair and blue eyes. He has a tattoo on his left forearm.

When last seen, he was wearing a khaki green puffer jacket and black jeans.

Gardaí and Mr Tiernan's family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.