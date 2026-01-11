Co. Antrim firm Farrans secures preferred bidder position for multi-billion-pound Scottish Water project

CO. ANTRIM firm Farrans has said it is 'delighted' to have secured a preferred bidder position for a multi-billion-pound project being undertaken by Scottish Water.

The company, which was recently acquired by Dublin-based construction group Sisk, will serve as an Asset Delivery Partner for the overhaul of Scotland's water and waste water infrastructure.

Farrans was one of seven companies chosen after Scottish Water launched an enterprise-style approach to find partner companies to help deliver the project.

"This is the largest procurement ever undertaken by Scottish Water and it is a testament to the strength and experience of our team that we have been selected as an Asset Delivery Partner," said Dominic Lavery, Managing Director of Farrans.

Work on the project is due to commence in 2027 and be completed in 2033, with a potential extension for another six years.

As one of five Asset Delivery Partners, Farrans will help drive programme and project delivery, ensuring the successful execution of capital works in line with those outcomes.

Farrans has existing offices in Edinburgh as well as in Belfast, Co. Monaghan, London and Leeds.

"We have had a presence in Scotland for over 80 years and have been involved in significant projects including Edinburgh Trams to Newhaven, Govan to Partick Bridge in Glasgow and windfarms from Kilgallioch all the way north to Wick," said Lavery.

"We are delighted to have a client relationship in Scotland which will last for the coming six years, with the potential for a significant extension thereafter.

"Our experience of the water sector is vast and we are currently on site with Anglian Water's Strategic Pipeline Alliance, Northumbrian Water, Uisce Eireann, Northern Ireland Water and Essex and Suffolk Water.

“We are looking forward to working with Scottish Water as we prepare to roll out teams across the country."