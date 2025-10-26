Concern grows for man missing from Dublin for more than two weeks

CONCERN is growing for a man who has been missing from his Dublin home for more than two weeks.

Mark Duggan, who is missing from his home on Dorset Street in the capital, was last seen on Thursday, October 9.

The 51-year-old is described as being 5' 8" tall, with a medium build, brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Mr Duggan was wearing black runners, grey trousers and a grey jacket.

"Gardaí and Mark's family are very concerned for his well-being," read a garda statement.

Anyone with any information on Mr Duggan's whereabouts is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.