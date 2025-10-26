Concern grows for man missing from Dublin for more than two weeks
News

Concern grows for man missing from Dublin for more than two weeks

Mark Duggan was last seen on October 9 (Image: via An Garda Síochána)

CONCERN is growing for a man who has been missing from his Dublin home for more than two weeks.

Mark Duggan, who is missing from his home on Dorset Street in the capital, was last seen on Thursday, October 9.

The 51-year-old is described as being 5' 8" tall, with a medium build, brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Mr Duggan was wearing black runners, grey trousers and a grey jacket.

"Gardaí and Mark's family are very concerned for his well-being," read a garda statement.

Anyone with any information on Mr Duggan's whereabouts is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

See More: Dublin

Related
News 2 days ago

Concern for wellbeing of teenager missing from Meath for four days

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Second night of violence in Dublin; 24 arrested, 17 charged, two Gardaí injured

By: Mark Murphy

News 3 days ago

Garda Commissioner 'determined' others will face justice over Citywest violence

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
Comment 1 day ago

Former taoiseach Leo Varadkar's rise, drive and retreat

By: Daniel Mulhall

Business 1 day ago

Bank of Ireland raises growth forecast as economy shows resilience

By: Mark Murphy

News 1 day ago

Irishman launches campaign to fund ambulances for Ukraine in memory of wife

By: Peter Fawcett

News 1 day ago

Picturesque Carrick-on-Shannon named tidiest town in Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 1 day ago

Bon Jovi confirms Irish gig as comeback tour dates announced

By: Fiona Audley

News 1 day ago

Police name man who died following incident outside bar in Co. Armagh

By: Fiona Audley