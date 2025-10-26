Penneys owner Primark enters Middle East market with opening of Kuwait store

PENNEYS owner Primark opened its first store in the Middle East this week at The Avenues shopping mall in Kuwait.

The retailer, which continues to trade as Penneys in Ireland, is set to open a further three stores in the region next year as well as a store in New York.

The international expansion comes under the watch of Irishman Eoin Tonge, who was appointed interim CEO of the company in March of this year.

"We are delighted to be opening our doors in Kuwait's The Avenues, a prime shopping destination to mark our first store presence in the Middle East," said Tonge.

First franchise store

The new Kuwait store has been opened in partnership with international retail franchise operator Alshaya Group and marks Primark's first franchise store and 18th international market entry.

Thousands of customers attended the opening of the store, which offers over 60,000 sq. ft of shopping space, set over two floors and will employ 350 colleagues.

The store will feature a wide selection of Primark exclusive collaborations with world famous brands such as Disney and Spanish influencer Paula Echevarria.

"It's exciting to see the initial reaction from customers who are finally able to get their hands on the affordable fashion and essentials we are known and loved for," said Tonge.

"Kuwait marks our first franchise market and our 18th international market globally, which we are delighted to open in partnership with the Alshaya Group.

"With the strength of our brand and distinctive value proposition, combined with Alshaya's deep market expertise and close partnership, we believe today represents an important and exciting new growth chapter."

Further stores planned

Primark entered into a strategic partnership with Alshaya in September 2024.

As part of the venture, the two companies have confirmed that three further stores will open in Dubai in the first half of 2026.

The first will open at Dubai Mall in March, followed by City Centre Mirdif and Mall of the Emirates.

Primark and Alshaya say they will continue to work together to consider future stores across the region.

Next year will also see the opening of Primark's first flagship store in Manhattan, New York.

Earlier this year, Primark celebrated 10 years of operating in the US, where it currently has two stores in Virginia and one in Maryland.

Founded by Arthur Ryan in Dublin in 1969 as Penneys, Primark currently has 475 stores across 18 countries in Europe, the US and the Middle East.

The company is still headquartered in Dublin, where the first-ever Penneys store continues to trade successfully on Mary Street.