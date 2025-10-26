President Michael D. Higgins congratulates successor Catherine Connolly on 'momentous day' following landslide victory

PRESIDENT OF IRELAND Michael D. Higgins has congratulated his imminent successor Catherine Connolly following her landslide victory in the presidential election.

Reaction to the independent candidate's success has been largely positive as she prepares to step into the role on November 11.

The left-wing candidate won more than 63 per cent of the first preference votes (914,143) to see off the challenge of Fine Gael's Heather Humphreys.

Speaking at Dublin Castle after her success last night, Connolly vowed to be 'an inclusive president for all'.

Higgins, who himself ran as an independent for his second term, offered his office's full support to Connolly.

"I have this evening spoken by telephone with the President-elect, Catherine Connolly," said President Higgins.

"I congratulated the President-elect on her election as the tenth President of Ireland on what is a momentous day for her and her family.

"The President-elect will have the full support of this office as she prepares for her Inauguration next month."

'A President for all of us'

Humphreys, who was Connolly's only challenger after Jim Gavin dropped out earlier this month, also congratulated Connolly as well as those who supported her own campaign.

"I want to wholeheartedly congratulate Catherine Connolly on her election as the 10th President of Ireland," she said.

"Catherine will be a President for all of us, she will be my President and I want to wish her every success.

"I want to sincerely thank the 424,987 people who voted for me. It means the world that so many of you would place your trust in me.

"I want to particularly thank the people who know me best in Monaghan and Cavan and who turned out to support me in such massive numbers.

"I want to thank my campaign team who worked so hard over the last few weeks.

"Finally I want to thank my family, I could not have done this without your support and I am very much looking forward to spending more time with you all and especially my beautiful grandchildren Arthur, Charlotte and little Baby James."

'Her success will be Ireland's success'

Tánaiste Simon Harris congratulated both women after Connolly beat his party's candidate to the presidency.

"I sincerely congratulate @catherinegalway on becoming our next President of Ireland," Harris posted on Twitter / X.

"She will be President for all this country & for all of us. I wish her every success. Her success will be Ireland's success.

"Thank you so much to @HeatherH for all her effort. Proud of her."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, whose Fianna Fáil candidate Gavin received more than seven per cent of the vote as his name remained on the ballot, said Connolly had won 'a clear mandate'.

"The people have made their choice and I have no doubt Catherine Connolly will serve the country well," he added.

"As Taoiseach, I look forward to working with the new President in the time ahead as Ireland continues to play a significant role on the global stage and as we look forward to hosting the EU Presidency in the second half of 2026.

"I also pay tribute to the other candidates who put themselves forward for election, Heather Humphreys and Jim Gavin.

"It takes great courage to put yourself forward for the highest office in the land and both are people with a long history of public service and community involvement."

'Watershed moment'

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou MacDonald, whose party was one of a number of left-wing parties to back Connolly, said the victory showed that people were discontented with the two other major parties.

She also hoped Connolly's election would bring a United Ireland a step closer.

"This was an historic election, perhaps a watershed moment in Irish politics, in which the combined opposition came together to take on Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael," said MacDonald.

"We presented a real, positive alternative to the stifling politics that has failed generation after generation. It shows exactly what is possible when we work together.

"This victory today presents an opportunity to turn the page. Our job now is to harness the energy of the campaign and the hope this vote represents and use it to redouble our efforts in standing up for ordinary workers and families.

"It is also an opportunity to advance towards Irish Unity. It is likely that a referendum on Irish Unity will happen during Catherine's Presidency and the government needs to start preparing for it now."

Dan Mullhall, the former Irish ambassador to Britain, similarly suggested the result was a warning to Ireland's political parties but cited the low turnout and spoilt voted as the reason.

The final turnout was 45.83 per cent, up slightly from 43.9 per cent in 2018 but far lower than the 2011 election, with saw 56.1 per cent of the electorate turn out.

More significantly, this election saw 213,738 spoilt votes, or 12.9 per cent of all votes cast, compared to one per cent of votes in 2011 and 1.25 per cent of votes in 2018.

"I congratulate Catherine Connolly & wish her the best for her term as Uachtarán na hÉireann," he posted on Twitter / X.

"She deserves the support of all. The number of spoiled votes & low turnout is a warning to all parties."

'A triumph for hope'

In Britain, the founders of the new left-wing Your Party, Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana, both congratulated Connolly on her election.

"Catherine will be a voice for peace, social justice and a united Ireland," said former Labour leader Corbyn.

"This is a landslide victory for humanity and for hope!"

Former Labour MP Sultana added: "A historic landslide for peace, justice, equality and socialism.

"Her victory is a triumph for hope, solidarity and a united Ireland. An Phoblacht Abú!"

Meanwhile, Scotland's First Minister and SNP leader John Swinney posted: "Warmest congratulations to @catherinegalway on her election as the 10th President of Ireland.

"I look forward to working with her to nurture the deep relationship between Ireland and Scotland."

The Palestinian Embassy to Ireland also welcomed the result, with Connolly being a staunch supporter of Palestine.

"A voice for justice and a long-time supporter of the Palestinian people and our just cause," they posted on Twitter / X.

"The very best wishes to her as she represents the people of Ireland."