Man assaulted with hammer and iron bar in 'vicious' Belfast attack
News

A MAN was assaulted with a hammer and an iron bar during a 'vicious' attack in Belfast on Friday night.

The aggravated burglary and assault occurred just before 9.30pm on Friday at a property in the Clonfadden Crescent area in the west of the city.

A woman was also injured during the incident and police have now appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

"Two males had entered the property before attacking the male resident with a hammer and metal bar," said Detective Sergeant Robson of the PSNI.

"The female resident attempted to intervene and was injured in the process.

"The men then made off from the scene before police arrived.

"This was a vicious attack carried out on two adults while a child was present.

"The male and female attended hospital to be treated for their injuries, which are not being described as serious at this time."

Anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have video footage that could be relevant to the investigation, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1456 of October 24.

