Irishman launches campaign to fund ambulances for Ukraine in memory of wife
IRISHMAN Tony Walker is a keen uilleann piper and flute player with roots in Tipperary. 

But his life in Britain took a turn for the worse when his wife died following a long illness. His wife Maria Czernec Walker was a Ukrainian.

Tony then made the decision to raise money for Ambulances for Ukraine by travelling over 1,000 miles along  the roads of Britain on his bicycle — a form of therapy following his wife's death, as well as a means of raising much needed funds for Ukraine..

Tony’s bicycle in not an EV, and not lightweight model with gears and aerodynamic spoilers etc.  It’s made of solid steel, a bargain bike he picked up in a charity shop for £20.

He is doing the the journey solo, or almost solo: he is taking his dog Levco, 11- years-old Levco travels in his rucksack, with frequent stops for both man and dog, and he says Levco has enjoyed every mile of the journey.

Tony Walker and his dog Levco at John O'Groats

Tony’s method is unusually unique in that he takes his bicycle travelling in his car to his daily destination, measuring  out the  distance he has chosen to ride each day.

He  then rides his bicycle back to his starting point and walks 10 to 15 miles to where his car is. When he has walked back to his car he gets in and travels to collect his bicycle - he repeats the modus operandi all over again the next day.

Using this method Tony has travelled 905 miles to date, and still has over a hundred miles to go. This has taken Tony travelling from Land’s End to John o' Groats.

He  is now travelling  through the Orkneys and Shetlands Isles. So far £2,500 has been raised for the cause.

Tony has been on the road four months and can be  be supported by donations to Ukraine Ambulances here.

You can follow his journey here.

